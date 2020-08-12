Which tools kept protection firms alive during Covid-19?

‘There's never been a better time to consider new technology’

Which tools kept protection firms alive during Covid-19?
  • Alain Desmier
Alain Desmier explores the adoption of new technology by the protection industry during lockdown

The importance and value of remote working contingency planning is now obvious, but what the events of the last few months have revealed is that there is a disparity of investment in ‘new technology' in the protection sector. Some protection firms bounced straight back up the next working day after lockdown because the technology they used allowed them to motivate and manage virtual teams and keep business operations running as usual. Others struggled and right now is a great time to review what...

