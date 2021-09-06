FCA reiterates stance on regulating online financial adverts

Speaking at the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime today (6 September), Randell said that while a crackdown on fraudulent financial advertisements and scams from platforms is welcome, there must be a "permanent and consistent solution" to the problem.

The FCA chairman likened the issues to the Greek myth of Hercules' labour to clean the Augean stables, stating "over the last 30 years the internet has filled up with a great deal of … well, let's just call it 'problematic content'."

"As we live more and more of our lives online, we can't allow online business to operate in ways we wouldn't tolerate with any other business," Randell said.

"The tide of regulation is turning all over the world, and online platforms should expect a future where regulation addresses the significant risks they pose in the same way as other businesses. Same risk, same regulation."

While addressing the issues raised by the proliferation of cryptocurrency advertising, the same considerations also apply to other financial advertising and scams, including insurance. The FCA has previously recommended that legislation on online advertising be including within the Online Safety Bill, currently with Parliament.

"Google has committed to stop promoting advertisements for financial products unless an FCA authorised firm has cleared them. Google is doing the right thing and we will monitor the impact of its changes closely," Randell commented.

"We now need other online platforms - Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, TikTok - to do the right thing too. And we think that a permanent and consistent solution requires legislation."

Last month, a report published by Aviva found that more than half of internet users (53%) do not trust that the adverts on search engines are placed by a legitimate financial services company or provider.

The insurer's Fraud Report found consumers have "low trust" in the internet as a tool for shopping for financial services. It also revealed 56% of people do not believe that the authenticity of the financial product, service, or provider being advertised is verified by search engines.