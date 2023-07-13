The Rising Stars of Protection: Ella Gardiner

“The industry could be more open to innovation, fresh thinking and new ideas”

John Brazier
clock • 7 min read

COVER talks to Ella Gardiner about her experiences so far as a protection and health social media manager and the wider industry.

Ella Gardiner joined Vitality as a social media manager, working across its Vitality and Vitality Adviser channels, in September 2022, having previously spent three years with AXA Health, during the provider's rebranding from AXA PPP. She was the recipient of the Young Insurance Person of the Year award at the 2023 COVER Customer Care Awards. "Ella brings an infectious energy to the team at Vitality UK. She is constantly challenging us to think differently and try something new," says Phoebe Lebrecht, head of social media at Vitality. "A passionate social media expert, Ella combines her ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Cirencester Friendly joins TMA Club protection panel

Dr Helen Hartley appointed associate medical director at Aviva

More on Insurer

Dr Helen Hartley, associate medical director, Aviva
Insurer

Dr Helen Hartley appointed associate medical director at Aviva

Joins from Bupa

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 July 2023 • 1 min read
Duncan Mosely, chief operating officer, Guardian
Insurer

Guardian becomes latest insurer to join GAIN

"We seek to improve our understanding of neurodivergent thinking"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2023 • 1 min read
Net Zero Alliance turns into 'empty shell' after dropping requirement to set targets
Insurer

Net Zero Alliance turns into 'empty shell' after dropping requirement to set targets

Members will be accountable for setting their own targets

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 July 2023 • 2 min read