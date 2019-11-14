FT investigation shows health websites sharing sensitive data

Bupa named among health websites passing sensitive data to likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook

An investigation by Financial Times has found that leading health websites in the UK are sharing personal health data such as medical symptoms/diagnoses, drug names and menstrual and fertility information with the world's largest ad-targeting firms.

The FT analysed 100 health websites, including WebMD, Healthline, Babycenter and Bupa, to find that 79% of sites dropped ‘cookies' which allowed third-party companies to track individuals around the internet without consent - a legal requirement in the UK.

According to the investigation, Google's advertising arm DoubleClick was the most common destination for such data (78%), followed by Amazon (48%), Facebook and Microsoft. Oracle, as well as other lesser-known data-brokers and ad-tech firms such as AppNexus, Scorecard and OpenX, were also named.

The FT reported that none of the websites asked for the explicit and detailed consent required under GDPR

The investigation excluded data sent to analytics companies to improve the performance of a website and consent was given for cookies on all websites that requested it, said The FT. However the privacy policies the FT consented to did not mention clearly that information would be shared with third parties.

The shared data recorded included drug names entered into Drugs.com, which was sent to Google's DoubleClick.

Symptoms inputted into WebMD's symptom checker and diagnosis received, including ‘drug overdose', were shared with Facebook.

Menstrual and ovulation cycle information from BabyCentre reached Amazon Marketing, among others.

Keywords such as ‘heart disease' and ‘considering abortion' were shared from sites such as British Heart Foundation, Bupa and Healthline to companies including Scorecard Research and Blue Kai (owned by Oracle).

In eight cases (with the exception of Healthline and Mind), a specific identifier linked to the web browser - and therefore individual - was also transmitted and trackers were dropped before consent was given.

The FT said Heathline confirmed it also shared unique identifiers with third parties.

GPDR

The medical profession's ‘Hippocratic oath' aside, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), brought into action last May, made it illegal for companies to share the most sensitive data, including health and sexual orientation, without explicit consent. However The FT reported that none of the websites asked for the explicit and detailed consent required under GDPR.

The FT reported that research into the ‘data broker' industry indicates that dozens of companies profit from buying and selling data to clients who want to better understand users, suggesting that experts believe such data could be used to ‘profile and prey' on users.

A previous study which analysed 80,000 pages related to common diseases found that more than 91% contacted third parties in the US, which, the paper suggested, could result in discriminatory marketing.

The response

Google told The FT it "does not build advertising profiles from sensitive data… and has strict policies preventing advertisers from using such data to target ads".

It also said the named sites had been marked as ‘sensitive' internally and therefore excluded from the databased used for personalised advertising.

Google also said the data could be used to protect use against fraud and abuse, and measure engagement with adverts.

Facebook told The FT: "We don't want websites sharing people's personal health information with us — it's a violation of our rules, and we enforce against sites we find doing this. We're conducting an investigation and will take action against those sites in violation of our terms."

Amazon added it does not use the information from publisher websites to inform advertising audience segments, however did not confirm what it has done with the sensitive data it received, such as fertility information.

The FT reported that it was unclear if either Amazon or Facebook has received personal identifiers such as IP address or unique IDs alongside health data.

COVER has reached out to Bupa regarding the investigation and is awaiting its response.

Read The FT article in full here.