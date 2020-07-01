ASU

Case study: My client has no protection at all
My client is 35, single and earns a significant wage. He has no protection at all. He rents an expensive property in south west London and has no living relatives. I am trying to advise him on why he needs protection. What types could be best for him...

  • PMI
Case study - short-term income protection
I have noted an increase in the proliferation of short-term income protection (IP) policies, and have several clients preferring it to full IP. Given the return-to-work statistics for the longer-term sick, I worry about selling these products to people...

Risk Clinic: Over-insured, under-employed
My 45-year-old client was made redundant due to the recession, but has recently started a new yet much lower-paid job. With his income protection (IP) policy covering his last wage level, he is now over-insured and would not be able to claim his full...

Twittering on

The economic downturn forced consumers to take a closer look at financial wellbeing. It is now easier for consumers to take this in hand, all be it with the help of opera singers and meerkats, Sean Casey discusses how this trend affects advisers and...

Targeting consumer needs

Last month the Income Protection (IP) Task Force published White Paper II outlining the Task Force's thoughts on the current state of the IP market, Peter Carvill examines what consumers need and how the Task Force will respond to them in light of this....