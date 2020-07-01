ASU
Best Insurance launches immediate cover ASU policy
Best Insurance has launched InstaProtect - a short-term Accident, Sickness and Unemployment (ASU) policy with no exclusion periods and simplified medical underwriting terms.
April UK releases flexible ASU plan
APRIL UK has launched ‘Lifestyle Protector', an accident and sickness plan with a two-year moratorium instead of medical underwriting.
Opinion: Will the real STIP please stand up
As the ABI examines publishing claim statistics on short-term income protection (STIP) policies, British Friendly's Mark Myers says we need greater clarity on these plans.
Case study: My client has no protection at all
My client is 35, single and earns a significant wage. He has no protection at all. He rents an expensive property in south west London and has no living relatives. I am trying to advise him on why he needs protection. What types could be best for him...
Ageas UK and Groupama in exclusive discussions
Ageas UK and Groupama have announced they are in exclusive discussions in the UK.
Case study - short-term income protection
I have noted an increase in the proliferation of short-term income protection (IP) policies, and have several clients preferring it to full IP. Given the return-to-work statistics for the longer-term sick, I worry about selling these products to people...
Price comparison websites - the IFA fightback
With price comparison websites growing in number, advisers should take advantage of their own IT systems, despite greater regulation, Andy Valvona explains.
Assurant Intermediary refines Home Protector and Income Protector
Assurant Intermediary has altered the underwriting of its Home Protector and Income Protector insurance products.
Risk Clinic: Over-insured, under-employed
My 45-year-old client was made redundant due to the recession, but has recently started a new yet much lower-paid job. With his income protection (IP) policy covering his last wage level, he is now over-insured and would not be able to claim his full...
What Insure launches IP plan including carer's cover
What Insure has launched an income protection (IP) product including cover in the event of someone becoming a carer.
Twittering on
The economic downturn forced consumers to take a closer look at financial wellbeing. It is now easier for consumers to take this in hand, all be it with the help of opera singers and meerkats, Sean Casey discusses how this trend affects advisers and...
Benefit cuts for terminal cancer patients failing back-to-work interviews
Terminally ill cancer patients and people undergoing chemotherapy are being threatened with benefit cuts if they do not attend back-to-work interviews, Macmillan Cancer Support and Citizens Advice have warned.
The profitable safety net
The changing face of ASU market throws up opportunities for IFAs, says Alastair Hardie
Targeting consumer needs
Last month the Income Protection (IP) Task Force published White Paper II outlining the Task Force's thoughts on the current state of the IP market, Peter Carvill examines what consumers need and how the Task Force will respond to them in light of this....