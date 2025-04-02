The return of redundancy cover and its importance

Kesh Thukaram, co-founder, Best Insurance, explores redundancy cover and highlights why he feels it is an important element of protection.
In the run-up to last year's election, we saw spikes in demand for redundancy cover from several different geographical and employment sectors. One of the most surprising was from high earners in the City of London, who were concerned about the potential impacts of a new government. Standalone unemployment insurance, also sometimes known as redundancy cover, is making a comeback. The product hasn't been readily available since the Covid-19 pandemic when many insurers withdrew from the market due to the heightened risk exposure caused by widespread redundancies and job loss. Since then...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.