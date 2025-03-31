One in four adults concerned about job loss

Provider, Best Insurance, has found that 26% of UK adults are concerned about losing their job in the next year.
According to its survey of 2,000 UK adults, this figure increased to 46% for Gen Z respondents, with one third of these (11% overall) ‘very concerned' about losing their job, while 3% of 55–64-year-olds shared these concerns. Around 60% of Gen Z employees said they knew at least one person who had lost their job in the past year, while 6% have lost a job themselves, compared to 26% and 2% of 55–64-year-olds, respectively. The level of concern around job security varied across the UK. Respondents living in London (41%) were the most worried about losing their job in the coming 12 month...
