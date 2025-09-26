IPAW 2025: One size doesn't fit all

The fifth and final day of Income Protection Action Week (IPAW) 2025 saw protection experts discuss accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) cover and working with clients where there are challenges in obtaining cover.
Jo Miller, managing director, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), and Vicky Churcher, executive director, IPTF, kicked off the session by noting that 68% of advisers have had clients who had been financially impacted by everyday accidents, according to MetLife's Everyday Risk Report. "We should broaden our focus beyond traditional income protection, recognising that traditional income protection policies are not suitable, available or affordable for everyone," Miller said. ASU cover The first session of the day saw Churcher chat with Ian Sawyer, Howden Life and Health, to discu...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.