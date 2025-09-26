IPAW 2025: One size doesn't fit all

Jo Miller, managing director, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF), and Vicky Churcher, executive director, IPTF, kicked off the session by noting that 68% of advisers have had clients who had been financially impacted by everyday accidents, according to MetLife's Everyday Risk Report. "We should broaden our focus beyond traditional income protection, recognising that traditional income protection policies are not suitable, available or affordable for everyone," Miller said. ASU cover The first session of the day saw Churcher chat with Ian Sawyer, Howden Life and Health, to discu...