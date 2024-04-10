The Rising Stars of Protection: Ellie Collis

Collis did not set out to be a protection adviser, after leaving school she originally applied to join the Navy, with the opportunity to travel and work with people being a big draw. From there she volunteered in Kenya for two years, before returning to the UK to work as a travel agent. After this experience, Collis found her way to protection at her current employer, The Exeter.

She details her experiences in the industry as well as how protection can evolve to better suit the needs to clients of all ages.

What has been your biggest challenge coming into the protection industry?

"Being new into any industry, that learning piece is always a bit tricky. It's about becoming the expert in that in that industry in that role. So, it was a fast track of learning the product and making sure that you are there as the expert.

"Everyone has the same onboarding in that respect. I didn't come from financial services, so I would say that was a big step taken someone coming from a completely different industry. But now if you're looking at my team, we've got three more people who don't come from financial services.

"I would say it's worth taking the risk on that and looking at someone who's got transferable skills as an account manager or BDM. It's just about learning that product thoroughly and making sure that we can articulate ourselves as best way possible."

What are some key themes you are looking to in the protection industry?

"I wouldn't say there's just one particular touchpoint with people in the industry, we need to be on the on the wave of technology and social media so we can be more in touch with the upcoming consumer. We need to be more in touch with how consumers will decide on the products they will purchase. Someone in their 30s will buy something completely different to someone in their 50s.

"I'm speaking on panel in June as representative for the Exeter as an under 30 in the protection industry I think there's such an opportunity to educate people in this bracket, ultimately the goal is to make sure that more people protected."

What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?

"I always remember my old bosses saying never let anyone like dull your sparkle. You are your best feature, so you must always try to be the best version of yourself. I know I'm loud and I'm confident, so I know I can bring that to the table. I think that's always been the best advice I've ever get is like don't shy away from being you."

What changes would you like to see in the protection industry over the next 12 months?

"I'm going back to the Gen Z sector, I'd like to be able to say there has been a difference made in the protection industry on the awareness side of it. But I'd also like to see movement on the added value benefits side of the protection.

"Yes, it's great to be protected. But with the NHS in current state, with PMI absolutely booming, there's such an opportunity for consumers who don't have, or who don't use, added value benefits.

"What we're trying to do is to make sure our clients know what they have got and how to use it. Therefore, knowing about protection and knowing what clients have access to, is really important going forward."

Tell me about you, who is Ellie outside of Protection?

"I'm quite passionate about travel, but my biggest thing is like my opportunity radar. When you asked me earlier about the best advice I've ever received, yes, it is to be the best version yourself, but also there's another part to that, always have your opportunity radar on high alert."