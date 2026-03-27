Life insurance policies including CIC up 11%

Around 20% of life insurance policies included CIC, the digital marketplace said the increased addition of CIC highlights the potential impact of Covid-19 on attitudes toward later-life planning. Confused.com surveyed 2,000 people in the UK, finding that 66% did not have life cover in place, although queries reportedly increased in 2025 and 2026. Breaking down the data, 20% of women opted for CIC in 2025, compared to 16% of men, with Gen Z respondents being more forward-planning compared to those aged 55+. Specifically, 11% of 18-to-24-year-olds included CIC over the last five year...