Over-85 population expected to double in next 25 years

This compares to 75m people aged 85 years and over in mid-2024, which made up 2.5% of the population at the time. According to the latest population projections by the ONS, the number of pensionable age people is also expected to grow to 15.3m people by mid-2049 from 12.4m people in mid-2024. The ONS has forecasted there to be more people at older ages by mid-2049 in part because larger cohorts from the 1960s baby boom are now aged over 80-years-old, alongside general increases in life expectancy. Over the longer-term, lower assumed fertility affects the percentage balance between ...