Over-85 population expected to double in next 25 years

Number of pensionable age people to also grow

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

The proportion of people aged 85 years and over in the UK is expected to double to 3.6 million by mid-2049, representing 4.9% of the total UK population, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This compares to 75m people aged 85 years and over in mid-2024, which made up 2.5% of the population at the time. According to the latest population projections by the ONS, the number of pensionable age people is also expected to grow to 15.3m people by mid-2049 from 12.4m people in mid-2024. The ONS has forecasted there to be more people at older ages by mid-2049 in part because larger cohorts from the 1960s baby boom are now aged over 80-years-old, alongside general increases in life expectancy. Over the longer-term, lower assumed fertility affects the percentage balance between ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Reassured partners with Farewill on will writing

Private healthcare up 7% in Q1 2026: Healthcode

More on Individual Protection

Over-85 population expected to double in next 25 years
Individual Protection

Over-85 population expected to double in next 25 years

Number of pensionable age people to also grow

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 April 2026 • 3 min read
Reassured partners with Farewill on will writing
Individual Protection

Reassured partners with Farewill on will writing

Digital service to create a legally binding will

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 April 2026 • 1 min read
PMS appoints director of acquisition and key accounts
Individual Protection

PMS appoints director of acquisition and key accounts

Richard Goppy rejoins

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 22 April 2026 • 1 min read