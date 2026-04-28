Over-85 population expected to double in next 25 years

The proportion of people aged 85 years and over in the UK is expected to double to 3.6 million by mid-2049, representing 4.9% of the total UK population, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
This compares to 75m people aged 85 years and over in mid-2024, which made up 2.5% of the population at the time. According to the latest population projections by the ONS, the number of pensionable age people is also expected to grow to 15.3m people by mid-2049 from 12.4m people in mid-2024. The ONS has forecasted there to be more people at older ages by mid-2049 in part because larger cohorts from the 1960s baby boom are now aged over 80-years-old, alongside general increases in life expectancy. Over the longer-term, lower assumed fertility affects the percentage balance between ...
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