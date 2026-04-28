Broker, Reassured, has partnered with digital will writing service, Farewill, to support customers’ financial planning.
Through the partnership, Reassured will signpost customers to Farewill, which offers a digital service for people to create a legally binding will either online or over the phone, at a time that suits them. Through a dedicated co-branded page, Reassured customers will be able to access wills at an exclusive discounted rate, which the broker said aims to help reduce the cost barrier. The will writing process is completed directly with Farewill, customers will deal with the specialist provider from start to finish. All personal information is entered and stored solely by Farewill, Re...
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