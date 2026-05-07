£1m paid out to Waddle Insurance customers

Advice firm, Waddle Insurance, has released its 2025 claims report, detailing that more than £1 million was paid in protection claims to its customers last year.
Most of the total figure comprised pay outs for critical illness, representing 41% or £558,603 of the figure. This was followed by life insurance which represented 21% or £355,275 of the total figure and income protection, representing 18% or a £1,940 average monthly benefit, with ‘other' representing 20%. Around 95% of valid claims have been paid or are ongoing, including for life insurance (94%), critical illness (97%) and income protection claims (79%). Waddle said that 73% of income protection claimants were sole providers and 82% of all claimants have children. On average, ...
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