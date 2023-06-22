COVER Customer Care Awards 2023: All winners revealed!

COVER is delighted to announce the winners for this year’s Customer Care Awards across 16 categories.
At the heart of every protection and health insurance policy is a human being; these awards celebrate excellent customer service offered by providers operating within the life, protection and health insurance space.
The Customer Care Awards provide a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.
Hosted by comedian Aurie Styla, the ceremony drew over 200 protection and health professionals to honour the best the industry has to offer when it comes to customer service distinction.
Zurich was this year's big winner, scoring a hat-trick of awards for Best Mental Health Support Service, Outstanding Marketing Team and Outstanding Intermediary Support Team.
AIG Life bagged a brace of trophies by winning the Outstanding Claims Management Team and Outstanding Underwriting Team awards, while there were wins elsewhere for The Exeter, LV= and WPA.
The prestigious Customer Service: Above & Beyond award this year went to Freedom Health Insurance, while Setul Mehta was named Outstanding Protection & Health Leader.
The two Editor's Choice awards for 2023 went to Lynne Richards of Cirencester Friendly as the Customer Care Champion, and Ells Gardiner from Vitality as Young Insurance Person of the Year.
Congratulations to all this year's winners and highly commended entries:
Best Health & Wellness Offering
Winner: AXA Health
Best Mental Health Support Service
Winner: Zurich
Customer Service: ‘Above & Beyond'
Winner: Freedom Health Insurance
Intermediary Support Champion
Winner: Donna Morgan, LV=
Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third-Party)
Winner: TELUS Health
Outstanding Business Development Team
Winner: The Exeter
Outstanding Case Study Success
Highly Commended: AIG Life
Winner: LV=
Outstanding Claims Management Team
Winner: AIG Life
Outstanding Intermediary Support Team
Highly Commended: LV=
Winner: Zurich
Outstanding Marketing Team
Winner: Zurich
Outstanding New Partnership
Winner: UnderwriteMe
Outstanding Protection & Health Leader
Winner: Setul Mehta, The Openwork Partnership
Outstanding Underwriting Team
Winner: AIG Life
Outstanding Use of Technology
Winner: WPA
Young Insurance Person of the Year
Winner: Ella Gardiner, Vitality
Customer Care Champion
Winner: Lynne Richards, Cirencester Friendly