COVER Customer Care Awards 2023: All winners revealed!

At the heart of every protection and health insurance policy is a human being; these awards celebrate excellent customer service offered by providers operating within the life, protection and health insurance space.

The Customer Care Awards provide a chance to recognise the ‘unsung' heroes working across our industry: The claims handlers, underwriting teams and online services; the intermediary support and marketing individuals that are all truly making a difference behind the scenes at insurers and service providers.

Hosted by comedian Aurie Styla, the ceremony drew over 200 protection and health professionals to honour the best the industry has to offer when it comes to customer service distinction.

Zurich was this year's big winner, scoring a hat-trick of awards for Best Mental Health Support Service, Outstanding Marketing Team and Outstanding Intermediary Support Team.

AIG Life bagged a brace of trophies by winning the Outstanding Claims Management Team and Outstanding Underwriting Team awards, while there were wins elsewhere for The Exeter, LV= and WPA.

The prestigious Customer Service: Above & Beyond award this year went to Freedom Health Insurance, while Setul Mehta was named Outstanding Protection & Health Leader.

The two Editor's Choice awards for 2023 went to Lynne Richards of Cirencester Friendly as the Customer Care Champion, and Ells Gardiner from Vitality as Young Insurance Person of the Year.

Congratulations to all this year's winners and highly commended entries:

Best Health & Wellness Offering

Winner: AXA Health

Best Mental Health Support Service

Winner: Zurich

Customer Service: ‘Above & Beyond'

Winner: Freedom Health Insurance

Intermediary Support Champion

Winner: Donna Morgan, LV=

Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third-Party)

Winner: TELUS Health

Outstanding Business Development Team

Winner: The Exeter

Outstanding Case Study Success

Highly Commended: AIG Life

Winner: LV=

Outstanding Claims Management Team

Winner: AIG Life

Outstanding Intermediary Support Team

Highly Commended: LV=

Winner: Zurich

Outstanding Marketing Team

Winner: Zurich

Outstanding New Partnership

Winner: UnderwriteMe

Outstanding Protection & Health Leader

Winner: Setul Mehta, The Openwork Partnership

Outstanding Underwriting Team

Winner: AIG Life

Outstanding Use of Technology

Winner: WPA

Young Insurance Person of the Year

Winner: Ella Gardiner, Vitality

Customer Care Champion

Winner: Lynne Richards, Cirencester Friendly