COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!

The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards, in association with the Women in Protection Network, is our chance to celebrate the leading women within the life, protection and health insurance industry.

There were over 350 total entries by outstanding individuals and companies longlisted for the 2023 iteration of the awards - a staggering 50% increase from last year's programme - demonstrating the growing depth of quality the protection, health, employee benefits and insurtech sectors can boast.

Following a rigorous shortlisting process, COVER can reveal the all the finalists across 16 categories for both individuals and organisations that are championing diversity and inclusivity in the protection and health insurance sector.

The prestigious awards ceremony, where all winners will be announced, takes place at Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, London, on Wednesday 26 April 2023, following the Women in Protection Network Conference.

Congratulations to all this year's finalists!

Adviser of the Year

Amy Whittingham, St James' Protection Planning

Chelsea Ely, London and Country Mortgages

Chelsea White, LifeSearch

Karen Searle, FutureProof

Karen Smith, Towergate Health & Protection

Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent

Leanne Stancliffe, Cura Financial Services

Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions

Nina Brown, Pam Brown Mortgages

Sue Smith, Advo Group

Business Development Manager of the Year

Chloe Davies, Guardian

Claire Bostock, HSBC Life

Claire Anam, AIG Life

Clodagh Morris, Legal & General

Lauren Brewer, Aegon

Lorri-Ann Gillies, Bupa

Lynsey Gregory, Unum

Ruth Heather, Royal London

Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year

Ali Crossley, Legal & General

Ian Teague, iPipeline

Karen Kaur, AIG Life

Laura Vaughan, Scottish Widows

Nancy Reeve, WTW

Rachel Eason-Whale, London and Country Mortgages

Rose Waller, Scottish Widows

Sally Dlaimi, HSBC Life

Educator of the Year

Angela Davidson, Mortgage Intelligence

Emma Vaughan, SimplyBiz

Kathryn Knowles, Advice for Advisers

Laura Havenhand, Caspian Insurance

Rebecca Boulter, Unum

Samantha Wild, Bupa

Sophie Money, Aviva

Stacy Penn, Association of Mortgage Intermediaries

Inspirational Leader of the Year - Intermediary

Gemma Cuff, Gemstone Mortgages

Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Nicola Mckenzie, Dunham McCarthy Financial Services

Sarah Dennis, Towergate Health & Protection

Shelley Maidens, Stonebridge Mortgage Network

Wendy Newman, Reich Healthcare

Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection

Inspirational Leader of the Year - Provider

Fran Bruce, Aviva

Jacqueline Durbin, Iress

Julie Godley, Legal & General

Kate Buckley, iPipeline

Liz Walker, Unum

Louise Colley, Zurich

Paula Franklin, Bupa

Mentor of the Year

Fiona Wainwright, Aviva

Karen Woodley, The Exeter

Kate Buckley, iPipeline

Lewis Breach, Future Proof

Matthew Chapman, TheProtectionCoach

Ruth Heather, Royal London

Rising Star

Alice Richardson, Peachy

Francesca Ferraris, 4most

Holly Hill, John Lamb Hill Oldridge

Jenny Millsom, Aviva Health

Kelly Bird, Protex Financial

Kelly Priestley, LifeSearch

Laura Mitchell, Guardian

Sui Cheng, London and Country Mortgages

Unsung Hero - Intermediary

Emilie Ward, The Insurance Surgery

Emily Kate Day, LifeSearch

Lucy Brown, Reassured

Nicola Kingsley-Rowe, London and Country Mortgages

Rhia Webb, Towergate Health & Protection

Ruth Downs, The Platt Partnership

Samantha Haffenden-Angear, Drewberry

Unsung Hero - Provider

Charul Kumar, 4most

Debbie Cullen, HealthHero Solutions

Debra Sales, Aviva

Hannah Reiss, Bupa

Jackie Elliott, Unum

Sophie Barran-Jones, Cirencester Friendly Society

Trang Thuy Tran, MetLife UK

Yvonne Biggs, Buck

Woman of the Year - Claims

Catherine Sinton, MetLife UK

Helen Morris, Aegon

Karen Fuge, Legal & General

Katie Welsh, London and Country Mortgages

Lisa Kelly, LifeSearch

Marie-Paule Birkett, VitalityHealth

Maxine Jannetta, British Friendly Society

Vanessa Sallows, Legal & General

Woman of the Year - Customer Support

Christine Husbands, RedArc

Emma Davies, Legal & General

Fiona Kiwanuka, Royal London

Karen Cooper, Caspian Insurance

Kellie-Louise Whetton, Cura Financial Services

Rachel Eason-Whale, London and County Morgages

Rebecca Kett-Young, Bupa

Samantha Wild, Bupa

Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support

Angela Davidson, Mortgage Intelligence

Gemma Howley, Aviva

Holly Stevens, Bupa Global

Kathleen Ford, MetLife UK

Laura McDonald, Vitality

Louise Cauchie, Unum

Machaela Roberts, Bupa

Sarah Houselander, HSBC Life

Woman of the Year - Marketing

Charlotte Lade, MetLife UK

Emma Walker, LifeSearch

Georgia d'Esterre, Women in Protection Network

Hayley Clucas, Caspian Insurance

Riona Mulherin, Paradigm

Roopal Bharania, UnderwriteMe

Stephanie Jones, Red Dot (Cymru)

Woman of the Year - Propositions

Ambika Fraser, Unum

Amy Egginton, Bupa

Emma Vaughan, SimplyBiz

Neha Agarwal, iPipeline

Nicki Plews, AIG Life

Saumya Barber, Unum

Victoria Clark, Cirencester Friendly Society

Woman of the Year - Technology

Annette Keevil, Cirencester Friendly Society

Anya Roy, Syrona Health

Jane Irwin, Iress

Jo Eaton, HSBC Life

Natalie Mayne, CIExpert

Rebekah Haymes, WTW

Susan Chan, HealthHero Solutions

Zoe Mears, iPipeline

Woman of the Year - Underwriting

Claire Nolan, Swiss Re

Helen Croft, AIG Life

Jen Carhart, HSBC Life

Karen Anderson, Royal London

Zoe Young, Unum

Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion

Aviva

Bupa

HSBC Life

Legal & General

Owl Financial

P2M Asset Management

Scottish Widows

Sesame Bankhall Group

The Openwork Partnership

Velvet Mortgage & Insure Services

Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity