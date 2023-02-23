COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!

COVER is delighted to reveal the full shortlists of individuals and companies in contention for this year’s COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards.
The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards, in association with the Women in Protection Network, is our chance to celebrate the leading women within the life, protection and health insurance industry.
There were over 350 total entries by outstanding individuals and companies longlisted for the 2023 iteration of the awards - a staggering 50% increase from last year's programme - demonstrating the growing depth of quality the protection, health, employee benefits and insurtech sectors can boast.
Following a rigorous shortlisting process, COVER can reveal the all the finalists across 16 categories for both individuals and organisations that are championing diversity and inclusivity in the protection and health insurance sector.
The prestigious awards ceremony, where all winners will be announced, takes place at Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, London, on Wednesday 26 April 2023, following the Women in Protection Network Conference.
To book a table please contact [email protected] or to find out about sponsorship opportunities please contact [email protected].
Visit the event website for more information about the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards.
Congratulations to all this year's finalists!
Adviser of the Year
- Amy Whittingham, St James' Protection Planning
- Chelsea Ely, London and Country Mortgages
- Chelsea White, LifeSearch
- Karen Searle, FutureProof
- Karen Smith, Towergate Health & Protection
- Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent
- Leanne Stancliffe, Cura Financial Services
- Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions
- Nina Brown, Pam Brown Mortgages
- Sue Smith, Advo Group
Business Development Manager of the Year
- Chloe Davies, Guardian
- Claire Bostock, HSBC Life
- Claire Anam, AIG Life
- Clodagh Morris, Legal & General
- Lauren Brewer, Aegon
- Lorri-Ann Gillies, Bupa
- Lynsey Gregory, Unum
- Ruth Heather, Royal London
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year
- Ali Crossley, Legal & General
- Ian Teague, iPipeline
- Karen Kaur, AIG Life
- Laura Vaughan, Scottish Widows
- Nancy Reeve, WTW
- Rachel Eason-Whale, London and Country Mortgages
- Rose Waller, Scottish Widows
- Sally Dlaimi, HSBC Life
Educator of the Year
- Angela Davidson, Mortgage Intelligence
- Emma Vaughan, SimplyBiz
- Kathryn Knowles, Advice for Advisers
- Laura Havenhand, Caspian Insurance
- Rebecca Boulter, Unum
- Samantha Wild, Bupa
- Sophie Money, Aviva
- Stacy Penn, Association of Mortgage Intermediaries
Inspirational Leader of the Year - Intermediary
- Gemma Cuff, Gemstone Mortgages
- Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent
- Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
- Nicola Mckenzie, Dunham McCarthy Financial Services
- Sarah Dennis, Towergate Health & Protection
- Shelley Maidens, Stonebridge Mortgage Network
- Wendy Newman, Reich Healthcare
- Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection
Inspirational Leader of the Year - Provider
- Fran Bruce, Aviva
- Jacqueline Durbin, Iress
- Julie Godley, Legal & General
- Kate Buckley, iPipeline
- Liz Walker, Unum
- Louise Colley, Zurich
- Paula Franklin, Bupa
Mentor of the Year
- Fiona Wainwright, Aviva
- Karen Woodley, The Exeter
- Kate Buckley, iPipeline
- Lewis Breach, Future Proof
- Matthew Chapman, TheProtectionCoach
- Ruth Heather, Royal London
Rising Star
- Alice Richardson, Peachy
- Francesca Ferraris, 4most
- Holly Hill, John Lamb Hill Oldridge
- Jenny Millsom, Aviva Health
- Kelly Bird, Protex Financial
- Kelly Priestley, LifeSearch
- Laura Mitchell, Guardian
- Sui Cheng, London and Country Mortgages
Unsung Hero - Intermediary
- Emilie Ward, The Insurance Surgery
- Emily Kate Day, LifeSearch
- Lucy Brown, Reassured
- Nicola Kingsley-Rowe, London and Country Mortgages
- Rhia Webb, Towergate Health & Protection
- Ruth Downs, The Platt Partnership
- Samantha Haffenden-Angear, Drewberry
Unsung Hero - Provider
- Charul Kumar, 4most
- Debbie Cullen, HealthHero Solutions
- Debra Sales, Aviva
- Hannah Reiss, Bupa
- Jackie Elliott, Unum
- Sophie Barran-Jones, Cirencester Friendly Society
- Trang Thuy Tran, MetLife UK
- Yvonne Biggs, Buck
Woman of the Year - Claims
- Catherine Sinton, MetLife UK
- Helen Morris, Aegon
- Karen Fuge, Legal & General
- Katie Welsh, London and Country Mortgages
- Lisa Kelly, LifeSearch
- Marie-Paule Birkett, VitalityHealth
- Maxine Jannetta, British Friendly Society
- Vanessa Sallows, Legal & General
Woman of the Year - Customer Support
- Christine Husbands, RedArc
- Emma Davies, Legal & General
- Fiona Kiwanuka, Royal London
- Karen Cooper, Caspian Insurance
- Kellie-Louise Whetton, Cura Financial Services
- Rachel Eason-Whale, London and County Morgages
- Rebecca Kett-Young, Bupa
- Samantha Wild, Bupa
Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support
- Angela Davidson, Mortgage Intelligence
- Gemma Howley, Aviva
- Holly Stevens, Bupa Global
- Kathleen Ford, MetLife UK
- Laura McDonald, Vitality
- Louise Cauchie, Unum
- Machaela Roberts, Bupa
- Sarah Houselander, HSBC Life
Woman of the Year - Marketing
- Charlotte Lade, MetLife UK
- Emma Walker, LifeSearch
- Georgia d'Esterre, Women in Protection Network
- Hayley Clucas, Caspian Insurance
- Riona Mulherin, Paradigm
- Roopal Bharania, UnderwriteMe
- Stephanie Jones, Red Dot (Cymru)
Woman of the Year - Propositions
- Ambika Fraser, Unum
- Amy Egginton, Bupa
- Emma Vaughan, SimplyBiz
- Neha Agarwal, iPipeline
- Nicki Plews, AIG Life
- Saumya Barber, Unum
- Victoria Clark, Cirencester Friendly Society
Woman of the Year - Technology
- Annette Keevil, Cirencester Friendly Society
- Anya Roy, Syrona Health
- Jane Irwin, Iress
- Jo Eaton, HSBC Life
- Natalie Mayne, CIExpert
- Rebekah Haymes, WTW
- Susan Chan, HealthHero Solutions
- Zoe Mears, iPipeline
Woman of the Year - Underwriting
- Claire Nolan, Swiss Re
- Helen Croft, AIG Life
- Jen Carhart, HSBC Life
- Karen Anderson, Royal London
- Zoe Young, Unum
Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion
- Aviva
- Bupa
- HSBC Life
- Legal & General
- Owl Financial
- P2M Asset Management
- Scottish Widows
- Sesame Bankhall Group
- The Openwork Partnership
- Velvet Mortgage & Insure Services
Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity
- AIG Life
- Aviva
- BHSF
- Cirencester Friendly Society
- HSBC Life
- Legal & General
- London and Country Mortgages
- LifeSearch
- Scottish Widows
- Sesame Bankhall Group