Marco Turrent to give keynote address at AMII Summit

16 November at One Great George Street, London

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
The Association of Medical Insurers & Intermediaries (AMII) has announced its full speaker line-up for the upcoming annual Health & Wellbeing Summit.

The industry association's annual conference, held at One Great George Street in London on 16 November, will focus on the dual themes of the psychology of financial products and the digitisation of healthcare.

Marco Turrent, Head of Financial Wellbeing at Cognacity, will give the keynote address, looking at the relationship with financial products and the psychology behind it, examining the emotions that drive our perception of financial wellbeing - the effects of which impact our overall mental and physical health, as well as our relationships.

Delegates to the event will also hear from: Dr Anushka Patchava, deputy chief medical officer of Vitality, who will explore the digitalisation of healthcare; Gethin Nadin, chief innovation officer of Benefax and Zellis, who will delve into innovation in well-being, sustainability, and diversity in the healthcare landscape; and Branko Bjelobaba, managing director of Branko Limited, who will discuss Consumer Duty and product value assessments in his address.

A panel of experts will also be discussing the issues caused for private healthcare by pressures on the NHS.

Dave Middleton, AMII executive chairman, commented: "We're very much looking forward to this year's event, with a fantastic line-up of industry leaders. We take pride in connecting individuals from across the Health and Wellbeing sector, with our chosen speakers providing an intuitive outlook on a broad range of topics affecting the Health and Wellbeing sector right now.

"We're pleased to host our eighteenth annual Summit with the confidence that this event will be another success."

The Summit is free to attend for all AMII members but a limited number of pay-to-attend places are still available. To secure your attendance go to: https://bit.ly/3QZk7Mz

John Brazier
