AMII
'Health tax' putting extra strain on NHS
Patients driven away from private healthcare cost National Health Service 'more than £1bn a decade'
AMII chair calls for IDD prep as 'ignorance will be no defence'
Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) chairman Stuart Scullion has warned the industry to make sure it is prepared ahead of the IDD, the next EU-driven legislation set to 'shake up the sector'.
The Right PMI & Healthcare joins AMII
Right Mortgage & Protection Network's specialist healthcare and private medical division joins health insurance trade body
Stuart Scullion: FCA's 'broad-brush approach' impacting healthcare
Executive chairman of the Association of Medical Insurance and Intermediaries (AMII) calls for regulator to be "more prescriptive"
BDHL's Guy Jones elected to AMII executive committee
He is a director of Berwick Devoil Healthcare Limited (BDHL)
Registration open and agenda set for AMII AGM
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) readies annual general meeting for 14 March in Milton Keynes
Intermediary reaction: Aviva UKI withdrawal from IPMI market
Intermediaries 'shocked and disappointed' after Aviva UKI pull out of the international private medical insurance (IPMI) market because it is no longer considered central to Aviva's core business.
Mental Health Awareness Week: Mind's Emma Mamo confirmed for COVER wellbeing webinar
COVER magazine is hosting a live webinar titled Improving health and wellbeing in the workplace in association with Bupa on the 10th of May 2017.
AMII upgrades website with 'Ask the Expert' tool
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has upgraded its website with changes including an ‘Ask the Expert' tool.
Amii summit speakers selected
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has unveiled the speakers for its Health & Wellbeing Summit to be held 16 November at the Royal College of Physicians.
Chase Templeton talks PMI growth
Fiona Murphy catches up with Chase Templeton's Warren Dickson to discuss the adviser-consolidator's latest acquisition activity and what's next on the horizon.
AMII's Stuart Scullion: Determined to make a difference
Stuart Scullion, the new chairman of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII), tells Fiona Murphy about his plans for leadership.
PMI consolidation: views from the top
As private medical insurers announce high-profile consolidations, Fiona Murphy looks at whether this restricts choice or offers a better deal for advisers and consumers.
Amii appoints Stuart Scullion as chairman
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (Amii) has appointed Stuart Scullion, managing director of The Private Health Partnership as its new chairman.
Exeter Family Friendly joins AMII
Exeter Family Friendly has announced it is to join the trade association representing healthcare and protection advisers and insurers, AMII (Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries) as a corporate member.
AMII's chairman confirms April departure
Wayne Pontin, chairman of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII), has confirmed he will be stepping down in April and has criticised the PMI industry's poor growth in his final speech.
AMII confirms Medicash and April UK as corporate members
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has confirmed Medicash and April UK have joined as corporate members, taking the total membership to 14 providers.
AMII 'in serious talks' with protection insurers
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has revealed it is in 'serious talks' to add protection insurers to the trade body's corporate membership.
Health Assured and Benenden Health join AMII
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has announced that Health Assured and Benenden Health have joined as corporate members.
AMII announces 'speed dating' event for insurers and advisers
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) is hosting a World Cup themed ‘speed dating' style event for insurers and advisers.
AMII announces new committee members
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has announced four new committee members following elections held at its AGM on 25th March.
AMII appeals to FCA over unauthorised lead websites
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has written to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to express concern about the effect of unauthorised lead-generation websites on the PMI industry.
'Long overdue' CC remedies will 'improve' PMI market -AMII
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has praised what it described as ‘long overdue' recommended changes to the private healthcare market.
AMII announces name change
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII) is changing its name to The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries to reflect its wider remit.