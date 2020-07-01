AMII

Amii summit speakers selected
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has unveiled the speakers for its Health & Wellbeing Summit to be held 16 November at the Royal College of Physicians.

Chase Templeton talks PMI growth
Fiona Murphy catches up with Chase Templeton's Warren Dickson to discuss the adviser-consolidator's latest acquisition activity and what's next on the horizon.

PMI consolidation: views from the top
As private medical insurers announce high-profile consolidations, Fiona Murphy looks at whether this restricts choice or offers a better deal for advisers and consumers.

Amii appoints Stuart Scullion as chairman
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (Amii) has appointed Stuart Scullion, managing director of The Private Health Partnership as its new chairman.

Exeter Family Friendly joins AMII
Exeter Family Friendly has announced it is to join the trade association representing healthcare and protection advisers and insurers, AMII (Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries) as a corporate member.

AMII's chairman confirms April departure
Wayne Pontin, chairman of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII), has confirmed he will be stepping down in April and has criticised the PMI industry's poor growth in his final speech.

AMII announces name change
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII) is changing its name to The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries to reflect its wider remit.

