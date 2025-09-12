amii adds HCML as corporate member

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has added HCML, a provider of corporate health and wellbeing solutions, to its corporate membership.
HCML offers integrated healthcare solutions for businesses, aiming to prevent the risk of ill-health and absence, and support employee health and wellbeing. The provider works with employers to manage bespoke health and wellbeing solutions, from sickness absence management to healthcare plan management. James Murray, CEO, HCML, said: "Employee health and wellbeing is now at the forefront of every organisation. At HCML, we are passionate about finding new and innovative ways to help employers better look after the needs of their workforce to support them as best they can." The partn...
