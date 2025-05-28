Amii adds to executive committee

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has made two appointments to its executive committee in a move it said will support the association’s goal of promoting best practices across the healthcare insurance sector.
Joining the executive committee is Lucy Pearce, commercial director, Brown and Brown Health and Employee Benefits, and Anders Lewis, corporate consulting team lead, Gallagher. Amii said its executive committee helps to set the association's strategic direction, develop member services and drive industry-wide initiatives to enhance healthcare provision across the UK. The move follows the departure of Guy Jones, director, Berwick Devoil Healthcare, and Alan Mulligan, client director, Partners&. Previously, Pearce was a board director at advo in 2020, now working at Brown and Brown He...
