Amii adds to executive committee

Joining the executive committee is Lucy Pearce, commercial director, Brown and Brown Health and Employee Benefits, and Anders Lewis, corporate consulting team lead, Gallagher. Amii said its executive committee helps to set the association's strategic direction, develop member services and drive industry-wide initiatives to enhance healthcare provision across the UK. The move follows the departure of Guy Jones, director, Berwick Devoil Healthcare, and Alan Mulligan, client director, Partners&. Previously, Pearce was a board director at advo in 2020, now working at Brown and Brown He...