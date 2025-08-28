First Health joins amii

New intermediary member

Cameron Roberts
Healthcare advice firm, First Health, has joined the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii).

The firms joins as an intermediary member, which includes participation at national conferences, technical regulatory compliance support, as well as parliamentary and regulatory lobbying. First Health operates in the group healthcare sector, specialising in private health insurance and wellbeing solutions, as well as employee benefits. Graeme Godfrey, director, First Health, said: "We're delighted to join amii, a respected organisation and the voice of intermediaries and insurers who promote health insurance, protection and wellbeing services. "Being recognised as an amii broker no...

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts

