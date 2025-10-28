Private healthcare invoices slow in 2025: Healthcode

1.6% slowdown in Q3 2025

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Clearing organisation, Healthcode, has released data showing that it processed 2.89 million private healthcare invoices in Q3 2025, up 2% year-on-year.

The figures do show a slowdown of private healthcare invoices in 2025, Q3 represented a 1.6% drop compared to Q2, which itself was down 0.7% on Q1, according to Healthcode. H1 of this year saw a 4% increase in total volume compared to 2024, according to Healthcode, however it warned that the growth rate has seen a significant slowdown compared to last year. Peter Connor, MD, Healthcode, said: "It was unrealistic to expect yet another year of double-digit growth in insured healthcare." The data showed that the total number of outpatient invoices was 2.62m, down 1.5% on Q2 but up 2.5...

