Spotlight: Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis

"There is no cure for GPA"

clock • 4 min read

Vitality's John Downes examines the history, variations, symptoms and underwriting considerations of Granulomatosis with polyangiitis

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) is a type of vasculitis, sometimes known as Wegener's Granulomatosis. Vasculitis is simply the inflammation of blood vessels, which results in a reduced blood flow to the organs supplied by affected vessels. This results in the development of a small area of inflammation within the organ which is known as a granuloma. Granulomatosis is the name given to a chronic condition where multiple granulomas are formed. Granuloma itself derives from the Latin for ‘a little grain' combined with the Greek suffix ‘oma' for growth or tumour. The condition is f...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Underwriting

Spotlight: Prostate & Testicular Cancer
Underwriting

Spotlight: Prostate & Testicular Cancer

"There are a wide range of underwriting outcomes from standard to decline"

John Downes
clock 06 December 2022 • 5 min read
Underwriting process must evolve and engage with mental health
Underwriting

Underwriting process must evolve and engage with mental health

Says Stacy Penn

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 02 December 2022 • 2 min read
Royal London enhances mental health underwriting
Underwriting

Royal London enhances mental health underwriting

Customers with minor conditions will now be accepted on standard terms

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 29 November 2022 • 1 min read