Athos Rushovich: I thought I was bulletproof until I needed a triple heart bypass

In May of this year, I underwent open heart surgery. Writing those words, almost six months on, still feels surreal. It's not just the fact I've worked in the protection and health industry for nearly 20 years - fully focused on the importance of ill-health prevention - that might make my experience somewhat eye-opening. A triple heart bypass is typically associated with overweight people of a certain age, who smoke. At the age of 56, I am none of those things. I have never smoked and always lived...