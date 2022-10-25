COVER Protection & Health Summit 2022: One week to go!

This year's iteration of the events features the tagline ‘Championing Positive Change' and includes a line-up of industry experts examining some of the key issues currently facing the health and protection industry.

The journey from Covid-19 to a cost of living crisis seems like it should take longer than one year, but there can be little doubt the protection and health insurance space is faced with another significant challenge going forward.

But it's our job to ensure that providers and intermediaries alike are armed with the knowledge and skills to meet this challenge. The full-day conference features an array of expert speakers and presenters who will be addressing the main ways the industry can adopt and enact positive changes to internal and external business operations to help consumers not just survive but thrive despite the ongoing economic turbulence.

Register for the COVER Protection & Health Summit 2022

Martin Newman will kick off the day's programme with a keynote address focusing on the importance of a customer-centric approach and how this can be a driver of positive change, both for consumers and organisations.

This year's Protection & Health Summit is also CPD-accredited, for up to 7 hours of content.

Key reasons to attend:

Hear from industry experts and thought leaders on a range of protection and health topics at the forefront of market thinking, such as preparing for the Consumer Duty, reframing the protection conversation during a cost of living crisis and how advisers can be a force for good to help consumers, the importance of positive culture and developments internally, and the ongoing relevance of health and wellbeing initiatives.

Listen to dedicated panel discussions and presentations on protection, health and wellbeing, and people, customer and culture in our three dedicated streams, hosted by the day's Association partners - the Chartered Insurance Institute, the Protection Distributor's Group and the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries.

Engage with our speakers, presenters and panel members throughout the day via the Slido app. We will also have dedicated interaction sessions including an Ask Me Anything (AMA) plenary with critical illness expert, Alan Lakey, and a ‘Choose Their Journey' session helping consumers reach the goal of securing income protection

Meet and chat with industry peers and make new connections

Watch (and potentially take part in) the filming of an upcoming episode of The COVER Review, as our editorial team film content on the day with numerous speakers and delegates.

Interact with our event sponsors Aegon, Guardian, Iress, Royal London and UnderwriteMe, as well as our Association partners at their exhibition stands.

