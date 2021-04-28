Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries
AMII 2020 Summit: Chair's opening address in full
A 12-month review of health insurance
YuLife becomes only group risk member of AMII
To 'harmonise' PMI, group risk and employee wellbeing
AMII chair praises health insurance sector
For ‘standing up to task’
AMII: Health insurers must adapt following NHS deal
With payment holidays and enhanced NHS cash benefits
Health insurance industry relieved by Budget
Spring Budget 2020
Industry reacts to Labour promise of 'free' dental care
'You can tell it's general election season'