Barnett Waddingham becomes latest amii member

With almost 1,500 colleagues across nine offices, Barnett Waddingham supports a range of clients in both the private and public sectors.

The professional services consultancy covers risk, pensions, investment and insurance, and the firm will now have access to a range of support through its amii membership.

This includes access to technical regulatory compliance support, parliamentary and regulatory lobbying, Preferential Professional Indemnity Insurance cover, online technical advice and professional support, an education events programme and opportunities to network with industry colleagues.

Amii now has over 135 members following a "record-breaking" expansion in 2022, the association detailed, and the growth is set to be "equally as strong" this year.

David Middleton, executive chair at amii, stated the association is confident that its "rapid" expansion will continue.

"I'd like to offer a warm welcome to Barnett Waddingham and it is fantastic to see another well-respected and established company join us," he commented.

"We are looking forward to welcoming new associate organisations to the amii community and building relationships with more people and businesses across the health and wellbeing sector."

Kevin O'Neill, Barnett Waddingham associate, said: "At Barnett Waddingham, we understand the importance of meeting the changing needs of our clients.

As both health and wellbeing are integral to our corporate proposition, we believe working with amii will provide us with the opportunity to share best practice and contribute to the ongoing development of the health and wellbeing market."