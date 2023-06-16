Barnett Waddingham becomes latest amii member

Amii membership number surpasses 135

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Dave Middleton, executive chair of amii
Image:

Dave Middleton, executive chair of amii

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has announced the addition of Barnett Waddingham as its latest member.

With almost 1,500 colleagues across nine offices, Barnett Waddingham supports a range of clients in both the private and public sectors.

The professional services consultancy covers risk, pensions, investment and insurance, and the firm will now have access to a range of support through its amii membership.

This includes access to technical regulatory compliance support, parliamentary and regulatory lobbying, Preferential Professional Indemnity Insurance cover, online technical advice and professional support, an education events programme and opportunities to network with industry colleagues.

Amii now has over 135 members following a "record-breaking" expansion in 2022, the association detailed, and the growth is set to be "equally as strong" this year.

David Middleton, executive chair at amii, stated the association is confident that its "rapid" expansion will continue.

"I'd like to offer a warm welcome to Barnett Waddingham and it is fantastic to see another well-respected and established company join us," he commented.

"We are looking forward to welcoming new associate organisations to the amii community and building relationships with more people and businesses across the health and wellbeing sector."

Kevin O'Neill, Barnett Waddingham associate, said: "At Barnett Waddingham, we understand the importance of meeting the changing needs of our clients.

As both health and wellbeing are integral to our corporate proposition, we believe working with amii will provide us with the opportunity to share best practice and contribute to the ongoing development of the health and wellbeing market."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Four in five with cancer remain in work through vocational rehabilitation

The Insurance Charities calls for industry unity to support colleagues

More on PMI

Bupa partners with Ascenti on physiotherapy
PMI

Bupa partners with Ascenti on physiotherapy

Access to over 300 clinics

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 June 2023 • 1 min read
Bluecrest Wellness extends corporate health offering
PMI

Bluecrest Wellness extends corporate health offering

Musculoskeletal assessment added

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 31 May 2023 • 1 min read
Insured private healthcare admissions return to pre-Covid-19 levels
PMI

Insured private healthcare admissions return to pre-Covid-19 levels

According to the Private Healthcare Information Network

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 26 May 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on
Adviser / Broking

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on

"The challenge will simply be to keep doing what they are already doing"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition
PMI

AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition

AXA Health Plan goes live to select group of customers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?
Individual Protection

Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?

“Further consolidation in the long run could diminish the value of seeing a broker”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2023 • 7 min read