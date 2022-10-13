Martin Newman to deliver COVER Protection & Health Summit 2022 keynote

Championing Positive Change

COVER is pleased to announce that consumer champion Martin Newman will deliver this year’s keynote address at the Protection & Health Summit on 1 November.

Returning to the Brewery on 1 November, the full-day conference will this year feature the tagline ‘Championing Positive Change' with a line-up of industry experts examining some of the key issues currently facing the health and protection industry.

Martin Newman will kick off the day's programme with a keynote address focusing on the importance of a customer-centric approach and how this can be a driver of positive change, both for consumers and organisations.

As the Consumer Champion and founder of Customer Service Action and The Customer First Group, Martin Newman is a force for positive change for both consumers and brands.

Martin fights for consumer rights and is an advocate for diversity, social responsibility and employee engagement for all consumer facing sectors. In his media appearances across national press and television these issues top the agenda.

He appears regularly on many TV Channels where he discusses many consumer issues relating to the retail, travel, casual dining, automotive and financial services sectors. 

Following the first part of the morning session the agenda splits into three dedicated streams, each chaired by one of the event's association partners.

The Health & Wellbeing stream, chaired by Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries executive chairman, David Middleton, will cover such hot-button topics as the gender health gap, neurodiversity and inclusivity in the insurance world, and the impact hybrid working is continuing to have on physical and mental health.

The People, Customer and Culture steam, chaired by the Chartered Insurance Institute's professional standards director, Melissa Collett, examines issues such as delivering greater accessibility and reducing the disability gap, the importance of mentorship within the industry and harnessing the power of social media.

The dedicated Protection steam will be chaired by Roy McLoughlin, representing the Protection Distributor's Group and covers topics including the value of human interaction in the claims process, the important and evolving role of adviser networks and an exploration of the societal good that financial advisers can bring about in the current economic climate.

Delegates will also hear from conference sponsors Guardian, Aegon and Royal London and have the change to network with National Friendly, UnderwriteMe and IRESS at their sponsor stands on the day.

COVER will also be filming a special episode of The COVER Review throughout the day, so keep an eye out for our roving editorial team!

As always, the Summit will be followed by the annual COVER Excellence Awards in the evening, celebrating the leading firms and intermediaries within the protection, life and health insurance space, as well as COVER's 25th anniversary.

