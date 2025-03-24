PIB Employee Benefits acquires Amba

Technology acquisition

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Employee benefits consultancy, PIB Employee Benefits (PIB), has acquired benefits technology firm, Amba.

PIB said in a statement that the acquisition was part of its "ongoing investment in delivering innovative benefits solutions". The firm, founded in 2015, consult in the protection, risk, healthcare and workplace savings industries, supporting businesses both in the UK and internationally. Jo Neary, client services director. PIB Employee Benefits, said: "We are continuously evolving our benefits technology to give clients and their employees an experience that reflects their values and needs. "Our product and partnership teams will be working closely to roll-out enhanced environment...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Aviva paid out £1.89bn in claims during 2024

Industry reacts: FCA Pure Protection Market Study update

More on Employee Benefits

Howden snaps up Barnett Waddingham
Employee Benefits

Howden snaps up Barnett Waddingham

Provides platform for expansion in global markets

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 March 2025 • 2 min read
Financial services firms to tackle employee wellbeing challenges
Employee Benefits

Financial services firms to tackle employee wellbeing challenges

Firms to boost health and wellbeing investment

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 March 2025 • 1 min read
New client director for Towergate Employee Benefits
Employee Benefits

New client director for Towergate Employee Benefits

Charlie Goodman takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 17 March 2025 • 1 min read