PIB Employee Benefits acquires Amba

Employee benefits consultancy, PIB Employee Benefits (PIB), has acquired benefits technology firm, Amba.
PIB said in a statement that the acquisition was part of its "ongoing investment in delivering innovative benefits solutions". The firm, founded in 2015, consult in the protection, risk, healthcare and workplace savings industries, supporting businesses both in the UK and internationally. Jo Neary, client services director. PIB Employee Benefits, said: "We are continuously evolving our benefits technology to give clients and their employees an experience that reflects their values and needs. "Our product and partnership teams will be working closely to roll-out enhanced environment...
