The Exeter's Karen Woodley joins amii executive committee

Woodley's involvement will provide a "fresh customer-focused perspective" to the committee, The Exeter noted. She will work alongside amii's existing committee members to ensure the "best representation" for the industry and its policyholders.

Overall, Woodley's career in the health insurance sector spans over 20 years, having joined The Exeter in 2015 as part of its distribution and marketing team. Recently, she played a key role in the launch of the provider's guided option on its Health+ product, the insurer detailed.

Woodley commented: "I am hugely excited to be joining the amii executive committee at a time when we are seeing unprecedented demand for private healthcare services in the UK.

"Whilst this demand creates numerous opportunities within the healthcare market, it also provides us with the chance to ensure that we offer the best possible outcomes for customers, something that is a core focus of amii."

David Middleton, executive chair of amii, said the core aim of the executive committee is to "ensure we remain relevant and innovative", and Woodley's professional calibre will "strengthen the depth of expertise we are able to call upon."

"Her extensive experience in the health and wellbeing sector and her passion for growing the market will prove invaluable to us as we continue to grow our membership and maintain our status as the leading body for the Health and Wellbeing industry," Middleton added.