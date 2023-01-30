Health Shield, National Friendly join amii

Health Shield has re-joined the association as a member having previously left the group due to "cost grounds."

However, commercial director Paul Shires stated that having spent several years on the amii executive committee during his time at Westfield Health, he was able to "fully recognise and appreciate the value of membership."

"Not being a member was a false economy as our primary distribution channel is intermediaries and we need to stay close to them to understand both their and their clients' needs to help us develop our products and our services," Shires commented.

"amii is a great link between intermediaries and an increasingly diverse range of health and wellbeing providers. It really represents the greater marketplace and is a genuine voice for the industry - whether it's around data sharing, IPT or the major debate around the NHS and private health care systems."

Meanwhile, National Friendly has followed the launch of its new health insurance proposition, MyPMI, in October last year by joining the amii ranks.

Oliver Jones, sales and distribution director at National Friendly, said: "We have been expanding our distribution footprint and have diversified our product range including the launch of our new MyPMI product, but we identified that we need to be part of amii in order to reach out to the Private Healthcare Market and gain further traction.

"We are looking at building our relationship with amii and its members as now more than ever, private healthcare can support clients' needs. I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve."

The two new additions bring total amii membership to 121 intermediary and 15 corporate members, with 16 intermediaries joining during 2022.

amii executive chairman, David Middleton, added: "We are delighted that Health Shield has re-joined the AMII family and also welcome National Friendly as a valued member and look forward to working closely with both mutuals as we move forward.

"2022 was a significant year in the history of amii - with record-breaking membership recruitment and a rebrand - and we are very confident of continued strategic growth in 2023."