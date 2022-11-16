AMII Summit 2022: Digital healthcare is here to stay

Speaking at The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) Health and Wellbeing Summit 2022, Patchava said that digitalisation of healthcare and its accessibility for consumers is a growing space and one of the "trends of the future."

Patchava explained that through technology patients can now receive healthcare at home through mobile apps and digital therapeutics, which help consumers control conditions and that through these various mediums, healthcare can evolve its offering.

"All of these technologies are here to stay. How we use them is down to us. It's down to our mindset and whether the system will embrace that change. Digital health is about research, it's about data, it's about telemedicine and it's about patient solutions," she stated.

Reviewing the two biggest impacts on healthcare in the UK have been, Patchava remarked that the most effective changes were the smoking ban instigated in 2007 and Covid-19 vaccinations.

"Unsurprisingly, both of those are mandated; they were enforced - one more than the other. That is what reshaped healthcare; Covid-19 was a catalyst for digital health," she said.

Despite digital healthcare making headway in the UK and globally, there are limitations: "We know disruption is coming, we know the pace of disruption is accelerating," Patchava commented.

Coming challenges

Asking the audience what they believe the main challenges to digitalisation of healthcare are, responses included a lack of trust in devices, changing mindsets to embrace technology, and being comfortable doing so and rises in cybercrime.

However, Patchava stated the biggest limitation for technological advancements is a reliance on semiconductors.

"The majority of technologies rely on semiconductors, whether it's ventilators in hospitals, wearables, or hospital IT systems, they all rely on semiconductors," she explained.

"We all know that the crisis in China and the crisis around the world and supply chain issues...there have been huge shortages and hence why Governments around the world are looking at prioritising revenue, allocations, and, particularly, the mental health changes."

Patchava explained that one of the healthcare trends that the industry should all be watching out for is shifting models of care: "We are seeing more and more people want to be treated at home, because they are devices that they can use on their phone to monitor their health."

"We're seeing more and more people serving themselves in healthcare and download an app which is going to coach them to get better. We're seeing remote consultations and monitoring, we're seeing digital diagnostics and therapeutics, and we're seeing virtual augmented reality."

Looking at where the possibilities of digital healthcare can go, she concluded: "Imagine if you're not critical enough to be in hospital, you can dial in from a remote ward at home and still see your consultant and you consultant gets your vitals every day."

"That's that whole hospital at home system, and that's coming. That's definitely going to be one of the trends of the future."