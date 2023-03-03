HCA Healthcare joins amii corporate membership

HCA is an international private healthcare provider with a network of over 30 facilities in London and Manchester, and its latest venture is set to open in Birmingham this year.

The company, founded by cardiologist Dr Thomas Frist 55 years ago, also provides robotic surgery in the independent sector, and its UK arm works with over 3,000 consultants who are "experts in their specialities and at the forefront of global clinical excellence", amii stated.

Soraya Chamberlain, vice president of corporate sales at HCA UK, stated that amii has a strong voice in the industry and HCA "genuinely believe we have a valuable and influential role to play in supporting intermediaries, insurers and corporates."

amii underwent its highest recruitment dive in a single year in 2022, having welcomed 16 new intermediaries and four new corporates last year.

The association now counts more than 135 total members, having also added life and health price comparison provider, ActiveQuote, to its ranks at the end of February.

David Middleton, executive chair of amii, commented: "As we enter 2023 on the back of record-breaking membership recruitment and a rebrand in 2022, we are confident that our rapid expansion will continue and we look forward to working with new associate organisations."

"It is great to see an internationally recognised healthcare provider join and in doing so recognise that the breadth and depth of amii reaches far beyond health insurance."

Chamberlain added: "We are looking forward to supporting the association, bringing some value where we can and being part of the positive influence and leverage amii can bring to our market. There's never been a better time to join the Association."