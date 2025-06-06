Benenden Health adds heart rhythm measurements to offering

As part of the partnership, Benenden Health members will be able to access smartphone-based heart rhythm checks provided by FibriCheck to support proactive heart health management. Over 870,000 Benenden Health members will be able to access the FibriCheck app. This follows a "successful" pilot programme which saw 87% of participating members express interest in FibriCheck being included in their care package. Members will receive additional services if a measurement detects a potential heart rhythm irregularity, such as expert review of their measurements and actionable insights into ...