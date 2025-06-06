Benenden Health adds heart rhythm measurements to offering

Partnership with FibriCheck

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Private healthcare provider, Benenden Health, has added FibriCheck’s heart health technology to its health and wellbeing services.

As part of the partnership, Benenden Health members will be able to access smartphone-based heart rhythm checks provided by FibriCheck to support proactive heart health management. Over 870,000 Benenden Health members will be able to access the FibriCheck app. This follows a "successful" pilot programme which saw 87% of participating members express interest in FibriCheck being included in their care package. Members will receive additional services if a measurement detects a potential heart rhythm irregularity, such as expert review of their measurements and actionable insights into ...

