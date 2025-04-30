UK healthcare spending hits £317bn in 2024: ONS

Up 2.4% year on year

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data today showed that healthcare spending hit £317 billion in 2024.

The statistics, which are provisional estimates for nominal UK healthcare expenditure, represent a 6.5% increase in nominal terms on 2023. The rise is a 2.4% increase in real terms after adjusting for inflation. Government-financed healthcare made up for most of the expenditure, the figure was £258bn in 2024, a real term increase of 2.5% year on year. Brett Hill, head of health & protection, Broadstone, said: "As the UK population continues to age, and as levels of obesity and diabetes continue to increase among the population, current levels of healthcare spending will be insufficien...

