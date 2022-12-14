Benenden Health becomes latest AMII member

Expansion into intermediary space

The Association of Medical Insurers & Intermediaries (AMII) has announced Benenden Health as its latest corporate member.

The healthcare provider stated that joining the Association further supports its expansion into the intermediary healthcare market, having made its private healthcare offering available to intermediaries and their corporate clients.

The Benenden Healthcare for Business proposition comprises 24/7 GP and Mental Health helplines, access to services such as physiotherapy, medical diagnostics, and treatment.

Duncan Hardie, national sales manager for Benenden Health, commented that joining the Association aligns with the provider's with its "purpose to make healthcare a reality for all employees."

"As a relatively new entrant to the intermediary market, welcoming new intermediaries is a key strategic objective for Benenden Health and our partnership with AMII shows our commitment to delivering the best industry standards possible, as well as a demonstration of our dedication to providing client-centric health and wellbeing services and support," Hardie said.

In addition to Benenden Health, AMII has also welcomed three other new members in December - Homewood Health, J Osborne Healthcare and My Health Protected.

AMII executive chairman, David Middleton, said: "We are delighted that Benenden Health has joined the AMII family as a corporate member and to welcome three more intermediary members.

"This has been a significant year in the history of AMII - with record-breaking membership recruitment and a rebrand - and it's very satisfying to see that our reputation, membership services and vision for the future are resonating with so many across the health and wellbeing space."

 

 

