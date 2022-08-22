Submissions for this year's awards will close on 1 September, but there is still time to submit your entry for COVER Excellence Awards 2022.

This year, COVER will be celebrating 25 years championing the protection and health insurance industry! We invite you to join us in our celebration on 1 November by entering the awards and showcasing your contribution to the industry.

There are four new awards for the 2022 programme alongside the traditional, product-specific categories.

The Outstanding Client Engagement categories offer both intermediaries and insurance providers the opportunity to showcase how they are moving the dial in communicating and developing relationships with clients and advisers, respectively, while the Outstanding Adviser Network award will recognise the protection and/or health insurance network doing the most to help advisers achieve better results, for themselves and consumers.

As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations, there will also be a special, one-off award on the programme. The Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health will recognise both the protection and/or health insurance provider and intermediary that have made the most significant contributions to the industry over the past 25 years, whether through ground-breaking products and services, championing industry causes and standards, or pioneering new ways of helping consumers during difficult times.

This year, COVER's judging panel will also be selecting multiple winners for the Rising Stars category, instead of a single winner.

Shortlists for the provider and intermediary categories will be announced in mid-September.

Submit your entry for COVER Excellence Awards 2022 here