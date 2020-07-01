group protection
Zurich UK sells retail wealth business 'to focus on protection'
Plus agrees five-year partnership
yulife... unlocking the group risk market with gamification?
Making life insurance 'cool'
COVER Customer Care Awards 2019 eBook out now
Read your free copy now
Recruitment and retention shown to be the biggest challenge facing large corporates - GRiD
Looking at 100 large corporates
Almost two thirds of women over 45 find work difficult due to symptoms of the menopause
According to a study by Forth With Life
COVER Excellence Awards 2017 - Winners supplement out now
The official supplement of this year's COVER Excellence Awards is available to read now as an eBook.
Zurich receives exclusive group life distribution rights to Lloyds Banking Group's clients
Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) and Zurich have signed a deal under which LBG will acquire Zurich's UK workplace pensions and savings business with assets under administration of more than £15 billion and circa 500,000 customers.
Exclusive interview with The Exeter's Karen Woodley on Managed Life
Watch Karen Woodley, head of sales at The Exeter, introduce you to the insurer's innovative new life cover product Managed Life.
IFoA urges govt to consider group IP auto-enrolment
The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) has called for an auto-enrolment style scheme for group income protection (GIP) in its Green Paper response.