Employers to increase health and wellbeing support in 2025: GRiD

Increase in funding

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Group Risk Development (GRiD) has released research which indicates 31% of employers intend to increase employee benefits to support staff.

It also showed that 29% of employers will increase investment into funding support directly. The body for group risk said this in an area for concern. GRiD warned that employers funding support directly may be subject to unforeseen issues as there is no way to predict how many employees will need support. The organisation also said that paying on a case-by-case basis could be an unintended p11d taxable benefit for employees. The approach overall leaves employers unable to budget or offer consistency for staff, according to GRiD. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, said: "Employer...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Increase in IP sales for National Friendly

PDG announces 2025 sponsors

More on Group Protection

Employers to increase health and wellbeing support in 2025: GRiD
Group Protection

Employers to increase health and wellbeing support in 2025: GRiD

Increase in funding

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 18 February 2025 • 2 min read
L&G sees 79% rise in employees using digital health service
Group Protection

L&G sees 79% rise in employees using digital health service

Third chief medical officer report launched

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 February 2025 • 2 min read
Employers concerned about serious ill-health for older workers
Group Protection

Employers concerned about serious ill-health for older workers

GRiD research found

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 February 2025 • 1 min read