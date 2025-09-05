36% of employers directly fund support for employees

The industry body for group risk, GRiD, has released research that showed 36% of employers fund support for newly injured or ill members of staff on a case-by-case basis.
The association has called into question the practicality of this approach in four areas: It requires employers to have specific knowledge of staff member health issues The approach is hard to plan and budget for It can be expensive The levels of support can vary wildly Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, said: "Every employer naturally hopes their staff can return to work and full productivity as swiftly as possible following an absence. However, this is not always the reality. "Employers risk incurring prolonged and potentially costly support obligations, often without...
