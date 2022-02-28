Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!

The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards, in association with the Women in Protection Network, is our chance to celebrate the leading women within the life, protection and health insurance industry.

There were over 500 total nominations for outstanding individuals and companies longlisted for the 2022 iteration of the awards, demonstrating the depth of quality the protection, health, employee benefits and insurtech sectors can boast.

Following a rigorous judging process, COVER can reveal the full shortlists across 16 categories for both individuals and organisations that are championing diversity and inclusivity in the protection and health insurance sector.

The prestigious awards ceremony, where all winners will be announced, takes place at Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, London, on Thursday 28 April 2022, following the Women in Protection Network Conference.

ADVISER OF THE YEAR

Anna Warszewska, Umbrella Protect

Eloise Hammond, SeventySeven Wealth Management

Georgia Hart, LifeSearch

Joanna Streames, Velvet Mortgage & Insure Services

Karen Chambers, St. James's Place Protection Planning - Future Proof

Karen Searle, St. James's Place Protection Planning - Future Proof

Nina Brown, Pam Brown Mortgages

Robyn Allen, Robyn Allen Solutions

Suzie Gear, The Insurance Surgery

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Alison Burke, Aviva

Alyson Perry, Sesame Bankhall Group

Amanda Moore, LifeSearch

Charlotte McIntosh, Willis Tower Watson

Debbie Bonser, British Friendly

Hannah Baker, LV=

Hayley Young, Guardian

Rupinder Bahra, MetLife UK

Tracy Jeffrey, Scottish Widows

Vicki Goddard, Scottish Widows

DIVERSITY & INCLUSIVITY CHAMPION OF THE YEAR

Andrew Parker, LifeSearch

Charles King, Pacific Life Re

Gemma Penkethman, AXA Health

Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Michele Golunska, Sesame Bankhall Group

Sue Helmont, AIG Life

Vicky Churcher, AIG Life

INSPIRATIONAL LEADER OF THE YEAR

Alaana Woods, Bupa

Danae Dudley-Hammatt, Vitality

Kate Buckley, iPipeline

Laura Benton, Reassured

Rose St Louis, Lloyds Banking Group

Sue Helmont, AIG Life

Vicky Churcher, AIG Life

Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection

MENTOR OF THE YEAR

Kate Buckley, iPipeline

Paula Bertram-Lax, LifeSearch

Pauline Stewart, Scottish Widows

Robyn Allen, Robyn Allen Solutions

Rose St Louis, Lloyds Banking Group

Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection

MOST INSPIRING RETURNER

Charlotte Harrison, iPipeline

Gail Brown, Royal London

Jenny Binns, Guardian

Rachel Wrigley, Bupa

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DIVERSITY & INCLUSION

AIG Life

Bupa

Legal & General

Sesame Bankhall Group

Scottish Widows

William Russell

RISING STAR

Anna Hayes, YuLife

Claire Clement, Holloway Friendly

Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent

Nina Brown, Pam Brown Mortgages

Romeesa Khan, UnderwriteMe

Sophie Townsend, Bespoke Financial Health

UNSUNG HERO

Anne-Marie Barleycorn, Drewberry

Catherine Rutland, Simplyhealth

Christina Rigby, Royal London

Gemma Penkethman, AXA Health

Gillian O'Keefe, Pacific Life Re

Lorreine Kennedy, Chiltern Hills Financial Planning

Monica Garcia, Monica Garcia Consulting

Nicky Bray, Zurich

Sarah Burgess, AIG Life

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - CLAIMS

Fiona Greenwood, Aviva

Jacqueline Kerwood, Aviva

Jen Carhart, HSBC Life

Jenny Binns, Guardian

Judith Crook, YuLife

Lisa Kelly, LifeSearch

Tina Thandi, Capita

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - CUSTOMER SUPPORT

Amanda Breslin, Aviva

Fiona Kiwanuka, Royal London

Karen Cooper, Caspian Insurance

Lauren Hook, AIG Life

Lorraine Donald, British Friendly

Michelle West-Wiggins, Cirencester Friendly

Rachel Green, Aviva

Rebecca Green, Bupa

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - INTERMEDIARY SUPPORT

Catherine Brooks, Simplyhealth

Chantel McGill, iPipeline

Claire Thorne, AIG Life

Clodagh Morris, Legal & General

Georgina Healy, Bespoke Financial Group

Hannah Baker, LV=

Nicola Taylor, The Exeter

Rupinder Bahra, MetLife UK

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - MARKETING

Amber Scott, Aviva

Georgia d'Esterre, Guardian (Previously Holloway Friendly & National Friendly)

Joanna Streames, Velvet Mortgage & Insure Services

Kate Kilpatrick, Willis Tower Watson

Lauren Berkemeyer, YuLife

Megan Cox, Aviva

Nicki Shield, Bupa

Shelley Walker, Royal London

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - PROPOSITIONS

Amanda Kerr, Scottish Widows

Annabel Harvey, Barclays

Katie Bird, Bupa

Laura Matthews, Barnett Waddingham

Louise Harvey, Bupa

Samantha Cross, Assured Futures

Vikki Jefferies, PRIMIS

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - UNDERWRITING

Claire Nolan, Swiss Re

Helen Croft, AIG Life

Helen Dick, Scottish Widows

Jen Carhart, HSBC Life

Nicky Bray, Zurich

Sarah Lloyd, The Exeter

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - TECHNOLOGY