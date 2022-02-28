Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!

Championing Diversity & Inclusion

clock • 4 min read
Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed!

COVER is delighted to reveal the full shortlists of individuals and companies in contention for this year’s COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards.

The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards, in association with the Women in Protection Network, is our chance to celebrate the leading women within the life, protection and health insurance industry.

There were over 500 total nominations for outstanding individuals and companies longlisted for the 2022 iteration of the awards, demonstrating the depth of quality the protection, health, employee benefits and insurtech sectors can boast.

Following a rigorous judging process, COVER can reveal the full shortlists across 16 categories for both individuals and organisations that are championing diversity and inclusivity in the protection and health insurance sector.

The prestigious awards ceremony, where all winners will be announced, takes place at Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, London, on Thursday 28 April 2022, following the Women in Protection Network Conference.

To book a table or find out about sponsorship opportunities please contact [email protected].

Visit the event website for more information about the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards.

ADVISER OF THE YEAR

  • Anna Warszewska, Umbrella Protect
  • Eloise Hammond, SeventySeven Wealth Management
  • Georgia Hart, LifeSearch
  • Joanna Streames, Velvet Mortgage & Insure Services
  • Karen Chambers, St. James's Place Protection Planning - Future Proof
  • Karen Searle, St. James's Place Protection Planning - Future Proof
  • Nina Brown, Pam Brown Mortgages
  • Robyn Allen, Robyn Allen Solutions
  • Suzie Gear, The Insurance Surgery

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER OF THE YEAR

  • Alison Burke, Aviva
  • Alyson Perry, Sesame Bankhall Group
  • Amanda Moore, LifeSearch
  • Charlotte McIntosh, Willis Tower Watson
  • Debbie Bonser, British Friendly
  • Hannah Baker, LV=
  • Hayley Young, Guardian
  • Rupinder Bahra, MetLife UK
  • Tracy Jeffrey, Scottish Widows
  • Vicki Goddard, Scottish Widows

DIVERSITY & INCLUSIVITY CHAMPION OF THE YEAR

  • Andrew Parker, LifeSearch
  • Charles King, Pacific Life Re
  • Gemma Penkethman, AXA Health
  • Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
  • Michele Golunska, Sesame Bankhall Group
  • Sue Helmont, AIG Life
  • Vicky Churcher, AIG Life

INSPIRATIONAL LEADER OF THE YEAR

  • Alaana Woods, Bupa
  • Danae Dudley-Hammatt, Vitality
  • Kate Buckley, iPipeline
  • Laura Benton, Reassured
  • Rose St Louis, Lloyds Banking Group
  • Sue Helmont, AIG Life
  • Vicky Churcher, AIG Life
  • Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection

MENTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Kate Buckley, iPipeline
  • Paula Bertram-Lax, LifeSearch
  • Pauline Stewart, Scottish Widows
  • Robyn Allen, Robyn Allen Solutions
  • Rose St Louis, Lloyds Banking Group
  • Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection

MOST INSPIRING RETURNER

  • Charlotte Harrison, iPipeline
  • Gail Brown, Royal London
  • Jenny Binns, Guardian
  • Rachel Wrigley, Bupa

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DIVERSITY & INCLUSION

  • AIG Life
  • Bupa
  • Legal & General
  • Sesame Bankhall Group
  • Scottish Widows
  • William Russell

RISING STAR

  • Anna Hayes, YuLife
  • Claire Clement, Holloway Friendly
  • Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent
  • Nina Brown, Pam Brown Mortgages
  • Romeesa Khan, UnderwriteMe
  • Sophie Townsend, Bespoke Financial Health

UNSUNG HERO

  • Anne-Marie Barleycorn, Drewberry
  • Catherine Rutland, Simplyhealth
  • Christina Rigby, Royal London
  • Gemma Penkethman, AXA Health
  • Gillian O'Keefe, Pacific Life Re
  • Lorreine Kennedy, Chiltern Hills Financial Planning
  • Monica Garcia, Monica Garcia Consulting
  • Nicky Bray, Zurich
  • Sarah Burgess, AIG Life

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - CLAIMS

  • Fiona Greenwood, Aviva
  • Jacqueline Kerwood, Aviva
  • Jen Carhart, HSBC Life
  • Jenny Binns, Guardian
  • Judith Crook, YuLife
  • Lisa Kelly, LifeSearch
  • Tina Thandi, Capita

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - CUSTOMER SUPPORT

  • Amanda Breslin, Aviva
  • Fiona Kiwanuka, Royal London
  • Karen Cooper, Caspian Insurance
  • Lauren Hook, AIG Life
  • Lorraine Donald, British Friendly
  • Michelle West-Wiggins, Cirencester Friendly
  • Rachel Green, Aviva
  • Rebecca Green, Bupa

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - INTERMEDIARY SUPPORT

  • Catherine Brooks, Simplyhealth
  • Chantel McGill, iPipeline
  • Claire Thorne, AIG Life
  • Clodagh Morris, Legal & General
  • Georgina Healy, Bespoke Financial Group
  • Hannah Baker, LV=
  • Nicola Taylor, The Exeter
  • Rupinder Bahra, MetLife UK

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - MARKETING

  • Amber Scott, Aviva
  • Georgia d'Esterre, Guardian (Previously Holloway Friendly & National Friendly)
  • Joanna Streames, Velvet Mortgage & Insure Services
  • Kate Kilpatrick, Willis Tower Watson
  • Lauren Berkemeyer, YuLife
  • Megan Cox, Aviva
  • Nicki Shield, Bupa
  • Shelley Walker, Royal London

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - PROPOSITIONS

  • Amanda Kerr, Scottish Widows
  • Annabel Harvey, Barclays
  • Katie Bird, Bupa
  • Laura Matthews, Barnett Waddingham
  • Louise Harvey, Bupa
  • Samantha Cross, Assured Futures
  • Vikki Jefferies, PRIMIS

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - UNDERWRITING

  • Claire Nolan, Swiss Re
  • Helen Croft, AIG Life
  • Helen Dick, Scottish Widows      
  • Jen Carhart, HSBC Life
  • Nicky Bray, Zurich
  • Sarah Lloyd, The Exeter

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - TECHNOLOGY

  • Clare Enstone, Holloway Friendly
  • Dipa Mistry Kandola, Cloud8
  • Kirsten Lord, PhysioMedics
  • Maena Twomey, Scottish Widows
  • Natalie Mayne, CIExpert
  • Neha Agarwal, iPipeline
  • Nicola Herbert, British Friendly
  • Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline

