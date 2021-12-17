COVER Excellence Awards Winners 2021 Special eBook now live!

After being exiled to a virtual platform last year, we were delighted to be able to return to an in-person event for this 2021's COVER Excellence Awards.

Returning to The Brewery in London, the ceremony drew over 300 protection and health professionals to honour the best the industry has to offer across insurance providers, intermediaries and advisers, service providers and technology firms.

Once again, the standards on show were excellent. We received a total of nearly 250 entries across the 27 provider and intermediary categories for this year's program, and our judges had their work cut out identifying the leading firms and individuals worthy of taking home a coveted prize.

There were three new award categories included in this year's ceremony - Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion of the Year for an individual intermediary, Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support for providers, and the Insurtech of the Year - reflecting the direction of travel with the industry.

This online special details all the winners and highly commended entries for the COVER Excellence Awards 2021, as well as the opportunity to meet all of this year's judges and read insights from some of this year's winners - Aviva, Vitality and LV=.

We hope you enjoy the eBook and are already looking forward to next year's Excellence Awards.