COVER Excellence Awards 2021: Intermediary shortlist revealed!

Spanning seven categories, including one new award for this year's program (Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion) the intermediary shortlist has been compiled following a period of submissions and judging.

The firms and individuals nominated below will be contacted shortly to submit their entries for a panel of industry experts to judge. The shortlists for the provider categories were announced at the start of August.

The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will be announced on 2 November during a black-tie ceremony on 2nd November at The Brewery, London, following this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted below:

Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year

ADVO Group

Cavendish Ware

Cipher Risk

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Wingate Benefits Solutions

Small Intermediary of the Year

Cipher Risk

CoverMyBubble

Enable Life

Lifepoint Healthcare

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Vita

Wingate Benefits Solutions

Outstanding Specialist Intermediary

Cipher Risk

Cura Financial Services

Future Proof

Moneysworth

The Insurance Surgery

Vita

Excellence in Customer Service

Assured Futures

Caspian Insurance

CoverMyBubble

Cura Financial Services

Enable Life

Future Proof

Lifepoint Healthcare

Moneysworth

The Insurance Surgery

Wingate Benefits Solutions

Mental Health Champion of the Year [NEW FOR 2021]

Cura Financial Services

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Lifepoint Healthcare

Moneysworth

Outstanding Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health

Assured Futures

Cura Financial Services

Future Proof

LifeSearch

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

PRIMIS Mortgage Network

Umbrella Protect

Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement)

Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services

Anna Glod, Umbrella Protect

Chris Jenkinson, Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Dyfed Lloyd-Jones, Red Dot Cymru

Dianne Wheeler, The Insurance Surgery

Isaac Feiner, Lifepoint Healthcare

Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions

Roy McLoughlin, Cavendish Ware

Sam Hallett, Enable Life

Protection Intermediary of the Year