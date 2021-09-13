COVER Excellence Awards 2021: Intermediary shortlist revealed!

COVER is delighted to announce the shortlist of intermediary categories for the COVER Excellence Awards 2021.
Spanning seven categories, including one new award for this year's program (Mental Health & Wellbeing Champion) the intermediary shortlist has been compiled following a period of submissions and judging.
The firms and individuals nominated below will be contacted shortly to submit their entries for a panel of industry experts to judge. The shortlists for the provider categories were announced at the start of August.
The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will be announced on 2 November during a black-tie ceremony on 2nd November at The Brewery, London, following this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit.
Congratulations to all those shortlisted below:
Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year
- ADVO Group
- Cavendish Ware
- Cipher Risk
- Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
- Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
- Wingate Benefits Solutions
Small Intermediary of the Year
- Cipher Risk
- CoverMyBubble
- Enable Life
- Lifepoint Healthcare
- Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
- Vita
- Wingate Benefits Solutions
Outstanding Specialist Intermediary
- Cipher Risk
- Cura Financial Services
- Future Proof
- Moneysworth
- The Insurance Surgery
- Vita
Excellence in Customer Service
- Assured Futures
- Caspian Insurance
- CoverMyBubble
- Cura Financial Services
- Enable Life
- Future Proof
- Lifepoint Healthcare
- Moneysworth
- The Insurance Surgery
- Wingate Benefits Solutions
Mental Health Champion of the Year [NEW FOR 2021]
- Cura Financial Services
- Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
- Lifepoint Healthcare
- Moneysworth
Outstanding Intermediary Promotion of Protection/Health
- Assured Futures
- Cura Financial Services
- Future Proof
- LifeSearch
- Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
- PRIMIS Mortgage Network
- Umbrella Protect
Intermediary of the Year (Individual Achievement)
- Alan Knowles, Cura Financial Services
- Anna Glod, Umbrella Protect
- Chris Jenkinson, Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
- Dyfed Lloyd-Jones, Red Dot Cymru
- Dianne Wheeler, The Insurance Surgery
- Isaac Feiner, Lifepoint Healthcare
- Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection Solutions
- Roy McLoughlin, Cavendish Ware
- Sam Hallett, Enable Life
Protection Intermediary of the Year
- Caspian Insurance
- Cura Financial Services
- Drewberry
- Enable Life
- Future Proof
- Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
- Independent Mortgage Advice Bureau (IMAB)
- LifeSearch
- Lloyds & Co Employee Benefits
- PRIMIS Mortgage Network
- Reassured
- The Insurance Surgery
- Wingate Benefits Solutions