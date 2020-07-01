London
Scotland and East of England 'most overworked'
‘Burnout Britain’
London renters paying 65% of salary on rent (UK average is 34%)
Research data shows
CACI launches life expectancy map
‘Longevity Acorn’
Vitality adds DocTap GP service
To Greater London Face-to-Face offering
Date/venue change for COVER Mental Health Forum
The Tower Hotel, London, Thursday 14 March
Adam Winslow named CEO International for AIG Life & Retirement
Alongside leading AIG Life, he will assume responsibility for Laya Healthcare and support international development
COVER Protection and Health Summit returns for 2018
Our industry conference comes to The Hilton Bankside, London, on Thursday 4 October
New venue and date for COVER Protection and Tech Forum 2018
Due to popular demand, venue and date changed to One Birdcage Walk, Westminster, London on 2 May
Bupa health London clinic moves to Cromwell Hospital
Brand new premises with six consultation rooms
Fintech Delivery Panel forms 21-member Insurtech Board
New subgroup focused specifically on insurance technology and innovation in London
Jelf group in takeover discussions
Jelf Group is in talks for a possible takeover by Marsh Ltd.
Openwork triples profits
Openwork has more tripled its operating profits to £5.5m in 2014, up from £1.7m in 2013.
Vitality announces rugby sponsorships
Vitality has been announced as the ‘Official Wellness Partner' of England Rugby, Scottish Rugby and the Welsh Rugby Union.
Care cap 'may cost more than home values' - Partnership
Consumers may have to spend all or more of the value of their home before reaching the level of the care cap, research from Partnership has found.
Market views: Free cover limits on individual protection
At a recent critical illness (CI) conference, it was observed that a lot of the individual market's underwriting problems could be reduced by using a low free cover limit (e.g. £50,000). Would bringing this into line with group business be helpful to...