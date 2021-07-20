How can companies support employees with long Covid?

Research from Imperial College, London suggests around two million people may have had some long-lasting symptoms after having coronavirus, known as ‘long Covid'. This month, the largest international study of people with long Covid identified more than 200 symptoms. The study across 56 countries and published in The Lancet's journal EClinicalMedicine, found the most common symptoms were fatigue, post-exertional malaise (where people's health worsens after physical or mental exertion) and brain...