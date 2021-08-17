Remote working employees may face pay cuts

A survey conducted by HR software provider CIPHR found that 68% of UK employers are mulling whether to cut the pay of staff that opt to continue working remotely, despite over half (53%) stating that remote workers have saved the business money.

Almost all of respondents (97%) across 150 businesses surveyed will allow employees to continue working remotely going forward on at least a partial basis, with 68% of employers having offered staff the opportunity to work away from the office.

Staff that wish to be fully remote are more likely to face a pay reduction than their hybrid working colleagues, with two-fifths of employers singling them out for cuts (39% compared to 29%), according to the survey findings.

It also found that smaller companies (those with 26-50 employees) are most likely to let all staff have the option to work remotely (39%), compared to only one quarter (23%) of larger counterparts with over 250 employees.

When it comes to salaries impacted by geographical considerations, such as London weighting, 86% of employers have already suspended, reduced, or removed these payments during the pandemic because of home working.

Just under half (49%) of employers have temporarily reduced such payments, one quarter (23%) have temporarily stopped them, while 14% have made permanent changes.

Commenting on the findings, Claire Williams, director of people and services at CIPHR, says: "Employers need to tread very carefully if they are going to look to remove location allowances or cut wages based on location, as a result of the shift to more home working. Not only because of the legal and ethical considerations and consequences but the long-term impact on employee loyalty and risk of increased turnover.

"If employers have very clear policies and contractual arrangements in relation to location allowances, then this will be easier to navigate. But that won't necessarily make it more palatable for the employee who is receiving the news that their earnings are going to reduce through no fault of their own.

"That said, the impact of the pandemic on the economy and organisations across the globe means that some difficult and very commercially focussed decisions will have to be made to ensure long-term survival and success. Good communication is key, especially when explaining why certain decisions have been made to the detriment of the workforce."