Aviva set to continue working from home following pandemic

Aviva is set to close its offices across the UK and allow staff to work from home following the coronavirus pandemic

In an article published on the BBC on Wednesday (20 January), the financial services company said the plan would not lead to job cuts and if they wish, employees can still work from an office.

Aviva said the way it uses its office space is "changing significantly" and it expects most staff will spend one day a week in an office, on a rotation basis.

According to the BBC, the firm said: "We are combining office space in some locations and reducing the space in others.

"Our intention is to invest in our sites to provide a more vibrant, inspiring and flexible workspace for our people."

The firm currently has office space in Birmingham, Bristol, Eastleigh, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leatherhead, Leeds, London, Manchester, Norwich, Perth, Sheffield, Worthing and York.

In York, Aviva intends to reduce its two offices to one and in Norwich, two offices will close and staff will be relocated to the firm's city centre site on Surrey Street by 31 March.