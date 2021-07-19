ADVERTISEMENT

Aviva: Women at greater risk of burnout from hybrid working

69% of employees say flexible working will become more important in future career decisions

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read
Women are at greater risk of burnout and suffering from poor wellbeing due to hybrid working practices, according to new research from Aviva.

Aviva has been analysing workforce attitudes since February 2020 and the latest results show how work practices are impacting women more than men.

Women are more concerned than men about burnout (46% vs 35% respectively) and are less likely to feel hard work entitles them to take time off.

Only 64% of women would take time for wellbeing and recuperation, compared to 72% of men.

This also impacts productivity, according to the research. More than half of men (52%) feel the most productive in hybrid arrangements, compared to 44% of women who feel the same way.

"Employees will look for something in return to encourage them back to the office, and employers must ensure offices become a destination for collaborating, mentoring and socialising to rebuild relationships," said Debbie Bullock, wellbeing lead at Aviva.

"An always-on, ever-present culture is guaranteed to end with peoples' batteries depleted, and it is essential that employers recognise long-term productivity is only possible if you make space for wellbeing to flourish at work. Businesses who choose to plough on regardless will discover to their cost that if you can't make time for staff wellness, you will be forced to make time for illness and live with the repercussions."

The findings have been published on Freedom Day (July 19) which means employees in England are no longer under instruction to work from home where possible.

Working from home and hybrid arrangements have become pivotal at many companies, with Aviva finding 69% of employees confirming flexible working will play a more important role in future career decisions.

 

