Industry disparity over working from home perceptions

Insurers and advisers disagree on impact of working from home conditions on service levels and resolving customer issues

Protection advisers and insurers have differing perceptions on the difficulties of working from home, according to a new survey.

Research from The Data Company covering 30 organisations across the protection market, including insurers, advisers and networks found that only 12% of insurers believed it was harder to resolve customer problems while home working compared to 44% of advisers.

The survey shows that advisers have a largely negative view of working from home, with half (50%) stating that it has had a negative impact on customer service since the start of the Covid pandemic and only 22% indicating that new systems and services introduced during this period have improved customer satisfaction.

Comparatively, 94% of insurers surveyed said they had successfully introduced new systems and services to make it easier to help customers, while 62% said that these had improved customer satisfaction levels.

Insurers were also far more likely to indicate that their staff had access to all the necessary systems and tools to do their job (56%), compared to 28% of advisers who believed insurer's staff had adequate access.

Graham Newitt, board adviser at The Data Company, said: "Insurers have made herculean efforts to get staff working from home efficiently and equip them to serve customers. However, to date it has mostly been short-term fixes to get people working and insurers may now need to build a robust and permanent home working operating model that recognises the very different environment compared to the normal office.

Newitt highlights that claims handlers will often have access to several screens to view multiple systems simultaneously while in the office, whereas home working can often mean working on a single laptop, while access to colleagues is also more restrictive.

"Advisers have been tolerant and, in many cases, remain impressed, but they do expect insurers to return to pre-pandemic levels of service asap," he said.

Tolerance

Despite the difference of opinion around the impact of remote working conditions and access to necessary systems, 83% of advisers said they have been more lenient with insurers than they would normally and only 33% of advisers believe insurer errors have not increased.

Meanwhile, 44% of advisers said insurers' staff working from home has reduced their own productivity.

Alan Knowles, managing director at adviser firm Cura Financial Services, commented that while the transition to working from home has presented challenges for both sides, it is important to remain respectful and show a degree of tolerance under the current circumstances.

"I believe that advisers and insurers have been understanding with each other. There can be frustrations when things are held up but, with a transparent explanation, clients are generally very understanding of this too," Knowles said.

"As others have said we are not working from home, we are at home trying to work in the middle of a pandemic. Whether you have kids, pets, doorbells, or are on your own, times are tough, but we are all in this together."

On the insurer side, Peter Hamilton, head of market engagement at Zurich Life, said that while both sides of the equation need to be alert to the differences in perceptions highlighted by the survey, it is important to recognise the efforts both insurers and advisers have made over the past 12 months.

"That said, it's not always easy. Many will miss the face-to-face interaction and support from colleagues, and eagerly anticipate the day we can fully open offices again. Others relish the greater flexibility, and extra hours in the day the lack of a commute gives them," Hamilton said.

In a post-lockdown world, I fully expect to see a much more flexible blend of home and office working, which should result in happier teams delivering even better service."