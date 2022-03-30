Employees 'boomerang' back to previous employers for better benefits, work culture

New research shows

Some 19% of UK workers have ‘boomeranged’ back to a previous employer in the past five years or plan to in the nearby future, according to employee benefit provider Unum.

Citing a reason for returning, 36% of respondents from a sample of 2,000 UK adults surveyed in March, said it was due to better work culture and employee benefits.

In addition, maintaining a good work/life balance was an important deciding factor for one third of employees returning (34%), highlighting the increasing need for employers to offer flexible working options.  

Meanwhile, 87% of surveyed employees said they would be likely to "boomerang again" in the future, with 33% citing the chance for a higher salary as the reason, followed by 28% who would return if offered a better benefits package.

Other reasons listed for returning to a previous employer included being offered of promotion (21%), flexible/hybrid working options (19%), and better environment, social and governance (ESG) commitments (14%).

Demographically, 35% of respondents who said they 'boomeranged' in the last five years, were from London.

Glenn Thompson, chief distribution officer at Unum UK said that although the offering of better salary or promotions are important in employees' decisions, "it's the combination of culture, benefits and work/life balance that are proving crucial to employees' choice to stay, leave or boomerang."

"With a very tight labour market, employers must understand these factors and offer what employees need to be tempted back, given rehiring an old employee can potentially be more efficient than training someone who's brand new to the business," he added.

