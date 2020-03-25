ExCeL Centre to be used as hospital during COVID-19 crisis

London exhibition space overseen by military to hold up to 4,000 patients and 500 hospital beds

The ExCeL Centre conference hall in London is to be converted into a makeshift hospital to treat patients during the coronavirus crisis, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced last night.

Known as the Nightingale Hospital, the temporary facility will initially provide 500 beds equipped with ventilators and oxygen, and will eventually hold up to 4,000 patients.

The Ministry of Defence plans to visit the location alongside the NHS at the weekend with the hope of opening the hospital early next week, it is understood.

It is also thought its staff will include students and retired nurses and Mr Hancock has put out a call for 250,000 NHS volunteers to help deliver food and medicine during the pandemic.

The Health Secretary said more than 11,788 retired medics have returned to the NHS, including 2,660 nurses and 6,147 nurses, alongside more than 18,700 student nurses and 5,500 final year medics also joining the NHS workforce, the BBC reported.

